Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $86,000 in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 396,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JAX opened at $13.77 on Thursday. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $13.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $207.79 million, a PE ratio of -137.70 and a beta of 1.51.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

