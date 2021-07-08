Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,212,000 after buying an additional 1,071,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $19,969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 374,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 110,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

