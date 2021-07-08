Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,345 Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 47.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadiz alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Cadiz Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $560.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of -0.13.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadiz Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.