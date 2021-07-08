Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 300 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Biglari were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BH. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Biglari in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of BH stock opened at $158.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.80. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.99 and a 12 month high of $188.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 17,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $2,679,146.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 19,850 shares of company stock worth $3,392,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

