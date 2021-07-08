Rubic 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $110,295.00 (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Rubic has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $110,295.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rubic has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0997 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00129120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00170994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.90 or 1.00041617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.07 or 0.00982676 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,350,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

