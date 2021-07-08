Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) to Sector Perform

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

KNYJY stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.71.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

