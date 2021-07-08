Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.86.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$15.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.21.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

