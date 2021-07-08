Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

