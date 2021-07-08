Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $474.36. 1,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,574. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $483.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.78.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

