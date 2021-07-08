ROOBEE 1-Day Volume Tops $1.27 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013204 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00205636 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000934 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000617 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

