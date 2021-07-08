Ronit Capital LLP Trims Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ronit Capital LLP lessened its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Vale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 31,851.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,774 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Vale by 6,617.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,069 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vale by 307.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,539 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 282,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,315,634. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. HSBC boosted their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

