Ronit Capital LLP Sells 6,100 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ronit Capital LLP lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 1.8% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Argus upped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 114,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,976,321. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.