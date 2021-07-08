Ronit Capital LLP Raises Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Zynga makes up approximately 1.6% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,962.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,232,194 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $13,233,763.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,236.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,897,606 shares of company stock worth $20,152,156. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 117,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,055,721. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.