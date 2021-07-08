Ronit Capital LLP Makes New $485,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOC traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $370.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,974. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

