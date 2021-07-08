Ronit Capital LLP Buys 11,550 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 3.1% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,609 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.05. The company had a trading volume of 48,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.27. The stock has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of -74.61 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $297.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.