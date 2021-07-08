Ronit Capital LLP Acquires 72,000 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 787,836 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 580,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,964,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

