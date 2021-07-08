Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,212 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Rocket Companies worth $23,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

