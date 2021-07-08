Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $93,796.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15.
Shares of Roblox stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
