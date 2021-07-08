Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $93,796.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

