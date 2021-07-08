Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Holdings Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,678 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

