RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.32. 3,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. RLI has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RLI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

