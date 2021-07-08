Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,128.46 ($80.07).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,820 ($76.04) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £94.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,110.80.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

