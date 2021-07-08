Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE REXR opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

