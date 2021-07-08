Reviewing Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) & Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Allianz alerts:

This table compares Allianz and Waterdrop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $160.43 billion 0.64 $7.78 billion $2.15 11.63 Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 5.73% 10.41% 0.80% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allianz and Waterdrop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 1 4 5 0 2.40 Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 84.71%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Allianz.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allianz beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products comprising infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment management services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.