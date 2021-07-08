Restore (LON:RST) Price Target Increased to GBX 610 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Restore (LON:RST) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RST. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Monday.

RST traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 420 ($5.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,585. Restore has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 401.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53. The firm has a market cap of £574.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

