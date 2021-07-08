Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on REPYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

