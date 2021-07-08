REPO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $73,528.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. REPO has a market cap of $1.38 million and $73,528.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00124828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00166032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,737.44 or 0.99463804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00953425 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.