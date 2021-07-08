Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €54.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock opened at €33.27 ($39.14) on Monday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €34.51.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.