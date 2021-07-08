Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 293,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Service Co. International worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock worth $3,554,659 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCI opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.60.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

