Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.64 Million Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,305,765. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $658.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

