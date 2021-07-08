Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,877,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 706,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSK. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

