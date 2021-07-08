Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

