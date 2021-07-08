Refinable One Day Trading Volume Reaches $268,256.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and $268,256.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00130390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00168684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,388.44 or 1.00185570 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.66 or 0.00980163 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

