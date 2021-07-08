Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Director Purchases $19,960.00 in Stock

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Director Wallace D. Ruiz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. 78,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,352. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -1.45. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

