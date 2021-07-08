Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Director Purchases $19,960.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Director Wallace D. Ruiz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $19,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.96. 78,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,352. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -1.45. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.