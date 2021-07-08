Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Raised to $18.50 at BTIG Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $795,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ready Capital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

