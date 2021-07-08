RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $211.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RBC Bearings is poised to benefit from the healthy recovery of demand at the industrial end markets in the quarters ahead. Its solid backlog, which was $394.8 million exiting the fiscal fourth quarter, bodes well. Its product development initiatives for the emerging space and defense businesses bode well. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 0.93%. In the quarters ahead, it remains wary of the impact of pandemic on its operational performance. Revenues for first-quarter fiscal 2022 are expected to be $154-$158 million, suggesting a decline from $156.5 million (at the mid-point) generated a year ago. Its commercial aerospace business is likely to face headwinds from reduced air travel. In the past three months, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry.”

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.47. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after buying an additional 394,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 153.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $29,679,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

