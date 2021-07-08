Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NYSE RJF opened at $130.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 332.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 29.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

