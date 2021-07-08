Raymond James Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$7.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SES. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.88.

SES opened at C$4.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.21 and a 52 week high of C$5.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at C$2,162,899.95.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

