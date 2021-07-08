Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “NA” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SES. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.88.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.43. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$5.15.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

