Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $113.47 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

