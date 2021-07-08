Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,470. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CFO Amar Maletira bought 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,347,020.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and sold 59,326 shares worth $1,165,229. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $161,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

