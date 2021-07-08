Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Up 1%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. 26 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.10.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

