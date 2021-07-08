Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of QUOT stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $10.33. 1,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,818. The company has a market capitalization of $964.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.94. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $55,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,535 shares of company stock valued at $615,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 747.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

