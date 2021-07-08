Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given a C$2.90 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) has been given a C$2.90 price objective by analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

QUIS stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.56.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

