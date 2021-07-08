Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given a C$2.90 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) has been given a C$2.90 price objective by analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

QUIS stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.56.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

