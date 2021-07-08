Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Trims Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 841,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,780,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the period.

NYSE BDJ opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

