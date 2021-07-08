Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $51,000 Investment in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YQ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YQ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:YQ opened at $2.77 on Thursday. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

