Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $49,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 629 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 911,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

