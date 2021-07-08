Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $45,000 in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CPE stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.66. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 3.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

