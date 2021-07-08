Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 222 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,684,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $4,036,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,964,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total transaction of $1,675,468.19. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $33,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $124,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,933. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $185.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.80. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

