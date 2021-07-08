Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $677.52 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $677.52 million and approximately $270.12 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $6.88 or 0.00020608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,545,829 coins and its circulating supply is 98,512,026 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

