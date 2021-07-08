Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Increased by Analyst

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of -149.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.96. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after buying an additional 1,178,720 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

